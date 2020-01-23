‘Candid with Kara…’ and Virginia state Republicans

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — In 2019, 10 On Your Side profiled dozens of Virginia Senate and House of Delegates candidates for the November election. WAVY News 10 reporter Kara Dixon tagged along with the candidates as they did their favorite hobbies.

But what happened to those who were elected once they got to Richmond?

In this episode of “Candid with Kara…” follow along with her as she meets up with a select few Republicans, who talk to her about their bills, the issues the General Assembly is tackling, and how it feels to now be in the minority.

If you would like to reach out to the representatives in this video or any of your local representatives, click here to locate your delegate or here for your senator.

