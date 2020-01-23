‘Candid with Kara…’ and Virginia state Democrats

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — In 2019, 10 On Your Side profiled dozens of Virginia Senate and House of Delegates candidates for the November election. WAVY News 10 reporter Kara Dixon tagged along with the candidates as they did their favorite hobbies.

But what happened to those who were elected once they got to Richmond?

In this episode of “Candid with Kara…” follow her along as she meets up with freshmen Democrats, who talk to her about their bills, how it feels to be a part of the Blue Wave, and what they hope to contribute to the commonwealth.

If you would like to reach out to the representatives in this video or any of your local representatives, click here to locate your delegate or here for your senator.

Click on the names to see previous “Candid with Kara..” episodes featuring Delegate Alex Askew, Delegate Nancy Guy, Delegate Don Scott, and Delegate Shelly Simonds.

If you have any ideas for future “Candid with Kara…” episodes, please email Kara Dixon at kara.dixon@wavy.com.