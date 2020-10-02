‘Candid with Kara…’ and Daniel Gade

Virginia Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This “Candid With Kara…” episode features Dr. Daniel Gade, the Republican candidate running for the U.S. Senate.

This is the second “Candid with Kara…” interview Gade has done with WAVY. A previous episode aired during his campaign for his party’s nomination.

To learn more about Gade, click here.

WAVY.com Voter Guide

Voter Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10