Bystanders asked to avoid Capitol Square as Byrd statue comes down tomorrow

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Department of General Services is scheduled to remove the statue of former Virginia governor Harry F. Byrd from the Capitol Square on Wednesday.

Byrd is remembered for his “massive resistance” to desegregating schools.

The statue removal process will begin at 8:30 a.m. and is expected to be completed by noon. During that time, Capitol Square will be closed to visitors. DGS says the closure is for “safety reasons.”

Once the 10-foot bronze statue, base and signage are removed they will be put into storage.

