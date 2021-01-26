Tech entrepreneur Pete Snyder announces run for Virginia governor

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A tech entrepreneur in Virginia has announced he’s running for governor.

Pete Snyder announced Tuesday that he would be running as the Republican nominee in the gubernatorial race.

In a tweet accompanying his announcement, Snyder said he is running to “bring real change and real results that will disrupt the status quo in Richmond” citing the COVID-19 pandemic for what he says “exposed the incompetence of our leaders.”

CEO of Disruptor Capital, a company he calls an “angel capital investor,” Synder is a technology entrepreneur. He previously ran for Lieutenant Governor of Virginia back in 2013 before losing at the Republican primary convention.

He is the founder and was CEO for 12 years of New Media Strategies, a social media marketing agency.

This crisis has brought out the best in many of us, but it also exposed the systemic incompetence of our leaders in Richmond.



I’m running for Governor to bring real change + real results that will disrupt the status quo in #RVA.



It’s Time for Virginia to Lead Again. #VAGov pic.twitter.com/XAUkFlY0bA — Pete Snyder (@petesnyder) January 26, 2021

Snyder joins a broad field running for governor including former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, and former state delegate Jennifer Carroll Foy.

That includes two Black lawmakers trying to become the first African American woman elected governor in the country’s history.

Snyder has raised $4 million for small business loans to help keep businesses going during the COVID-19 pandemic. About 850 Virginia businesses have been helped so far.

Virginia has traditionally elected business-friendly moderates of both parties to be its chief executive, but the depth of the 2021 field reflects the state’s changing political dynamics and the unsettled mood among both Republicans and Democrats.