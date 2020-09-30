Bill making Virginia localities responsible for protest damage stalls

Virginia Politics

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Glass shattered during protests in Virginia Beach. (WAVY photo)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A General Assembly bill is likely dead for the session that would have held localities accountable for damages caused by protesters if an adequate police response was not provided.

Fredericksburg Del. Mark Cole said he proposed House Bill 5026 to assure localities provide proper police protection during protests in an effort to minimize damages to personal property and businesses.

The bill was referred to the House Courts of Justice Committee in August but has not been addressed, and its sponsor says it probably won’t be.

Cole said he submitted the bill in response to what was Virginia local government officials ordering police to stand down and not break up unlawful protests.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10