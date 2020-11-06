Biden flips Republican strongholds in Virginia

Preliminary election results show that a majority of Chesterfield voters backed a Democratic presidential nominee for the first time in over 70 years.

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia maintained its status as a reliable blue state in the 2020 election when Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden was declared the winner in the commonwealth shortly after polls closed.

The Democratic Party’s dominance in statewide races continued with victories from Biden and Sen. Mark Warner, who defeated Republican challenger Daniel Gade to reclaim his U.S. Senate seat for a third term. A GOP candidate has not won a statewide contest in Virginia since 2009.

The outcomes never seemed in doubt — preliminary results show a nearly double digit percentage lead for the former U.S. Vice President — but Biden did take some districts that were unexpected, including Republican strongholds in the Richmond area.

Preliminary election results from Chesterfield show that more than 52 percent of the county’s voters chose Biden over President Donald Trump in the 2020 election, marking the first time a majority of the county voted for a Democratic presidential nominee since 1948 when Harry S. Truman was on the ballot.

Biden currently holds a 13,050 vote lead in Chesterfield, however the margin could still change either way as more votes are counted. In the 2016 presidential election, the county was won by Trump by nearly 4,000 votes.

In Virginia’s 7th Congressional District, a district that traditionally swings for the GOP and was won by Trump in 2016, Biden has a slim advantage of 1,383 votes.

