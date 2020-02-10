‘Better than the status quo’: Marijuana decriminalization bill passes in Va. House

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — A bill that would decriminalize possession of small amounts of marijuana in Virginia has passed the House of Delegates.

Several Republicans joined Democrats in the 64-34 vote for HB 972, which was backed by Democratic Governor Ralph Northam.

Under the bill, simple possession would result in a civil fine and not jail time. Current Virginia law imposes a maximum fine of $500 and a maximum 30-day jail sentence on first offense, with additional offenses resulting in a class 1 misdemeanor.

The bill’s sponsor, House Majority Leader Charniele Herring, acknowledged other legislators’ calls to go further and legalize the drug, but said Monday’s vote is “better than the status quo.”

"In Virginia, we are not ready for equitable legalization of marijuana." — Mel Leonor (@MelLeonor_) February 10, 2020

Ahead of the vote, Delegate Don L. Scott (D-Portsmouth) spoke to critics who suggested not passing the bill because it doesn’t go far enough.

“To do nothing, as I’ve heard people say is better than doing something,” Scott said. “I think that is cray cray, I think that is ridiculous. We have to do something, and I think this gets us in the right posture … as we work toward legalization.”