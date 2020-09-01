Attorney General Herring wants to hear from Virginians experiencing postal service delays

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – Attorney General Mark Herring has set up a dedicated email address where Virginians can share their experiences with mail delays he says are due to “recent, hasty changes the Trump Administration has made to the U.S. Postal Service.”

President Trump admitted earlier this month that he was starving the U.S. Postal Service of money in order to make it harder to process an expected surge of mail-in ballots for the November election.

10 On Your Side has been reporting for weeks about delays in USPS service locally and across the nation as a result.

“Virginians all across our Commonwealth rely on the Postal Service for important things like life-saving medications, paying their bills or other payments, and other necessary goods that may not be arriving on time because of these changes. If you, a family member, or friend have been directly impacted by these changes to the U.S. Postal Service please reach out to my office and share your story with us,” said Herring.

The new email address is USPS@oag.state.va.us. You can also reach out to Herring’s office by phone: (804) 786-2071.

Examples of information Attorney General Herring is looking for:

Delays in receiving medication

Delayed receipt of Social Security checks or other forms of payment

Late receipt bills

Late receipt of official government notices

Delayed receipt of packages

Attorney General Herring joined a federal lawsuit challenging the drastic operational changes at the U.S. Postal Service. The lawsuit claims the Trump Administration is threatening critical mail delivery services and could undermine the national election in November.

Attorney General Herring’s lawsuit seeks to stop and reverse cuts and changes at the postal service.

