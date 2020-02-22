Attorney General Herring files suit against group alleging it sent deceptive mailers

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring has filed a lawsuit against a Virginia organization he says overcharged businesses.

Herring says the group sent deceptive mailers offering services at 10 times the regular price.

The suit is against Virginia Certificate Services, LLC.

The group charged almost $70 dollars in exchange for a Good Standing Certificate, about 10 times as much as a similar certificate from the State Corporation Commission.

Herring says Virginia Certificate Services mailers gave the false impression that they came from a legitimate government agency.

In the complaint, Herring says the company engaged in deceptive advertising tactics.

At least eight businesses in Virginia have gotten the mailers.

Herring says Virginia Certificate Services failed to properly disclose the mailings were NOT official government mailings.

“… and we really want to get the word out to businesses, when they receive solicitations whether it’s online, in the mail, that they didn’t request, that they take the time and do their homework and some additional research to make sure it’s a legitimate offer or request,” Herring said.

If you’re a business owner and have received any of these false mailers, you should contact the Attorney General’s office in Richmond.

That number is 1-800-552-9963.

