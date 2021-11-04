Attorney General-elect Jason Miyares lays out transition team

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — On the same day Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin met with Gov. Ralph Northam to discuss a formal transition of power following Tuesday’s election results, Attorney General-elect Jason Miyares announced the members of his team that will help him take the reins from Mark Herring in January.

“I’m still very humbled by the trust that the voters of Virginia have placed in me to take on this role,” Miyares told reporters Thursday.

The former prosecutor and delegate named several commonwealth’s attorneys, attorneys, sheriffs and community leaders to the team, which includes former governors Jim Gilmore, Bob McDonnell and George Allen, who have deep roots in the GOP. Miyares said he wants to hit the ground running on day one.

Former Attorney General Jerry Kilgore will be the Chair of Attorney General-Elect Miyares’ transition team. The AG-elect also said he has already been in contact with Herring regarding transition.

“We are going to have a little bit of a shift of focus in office,” he said. “Get it shifted back to more public safety and law enforcement focus, precisely at a time when the murder rate is the highest its been in over two decades in Virginia.”

When Herring conceded on Wednesday, he touted his progress on new gun safety laws, expanded access to healthcare, extended rights and protections to LGBTQ Virginians, protecting a woman’s right to choose, expanding voting rights, and climate change. “We cracked down on predatory lending, fought the opioid crisis, protected the rights of immigrants and new Americans, and eliminated Virginia’s rape kit backlog,” Herring said in a statement.

Virginia’s attorney general duties include conducting or assisting in certain criminal investigations and prosecutions, alerting the public of scams and enforcing state consumer protections laws. “If there’s anything that I want to bring back to the forefront in this process are the victims,” Miyares said Thursday.

The AG-elect added that he’s hoping a bill will be signed into law that would give him the power to prosecute cases if a sheriff or police chief asks him to, bypassing the localities’ commonwealths attorney.

Miyares said that’s necessary because some commonwealths attorneys aren’t doing their jobs, specifically noting instances in Northern Virginia.

Miyares also spoke to the agenda he ran on, and also said he wants to create a consumer protection office specifically focused on protecting the state’s senior citizens.