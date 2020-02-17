Assault weapons ban bill shelved by Va. Senate committee; Lawmakers ask Va. Crime Commission to study issue

SPRINGVILLE, UT – JUNE 17: AR-15 semi-automatic guns are on display for sale at Action Target on June 17, 2016 in Springville, Utah. Semi-automatics are in the news again after the nightclub shooting in Orlando F;lord last week. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC/WAVY/AP) — Virginia’s Senate Judiciary Committee has rejected a bill that would have banned the future sale of guns considered to be assault weapons.

The committee voted 10-5 on Monday to continue HB961 to the 2021 legislative session, drawing applause from gun rights supporters in attendance. The bill, backed by Democratic Governor Ralph Northam, had already passed the House of Delegates 51-48.

Moderate Democrats John Edwards (Roanoke), Creigh Deeds (Charlottesville), Scott Surovell (Fairfax) and Chap Petersen (Fairfax) voted with Republicans on the committee.

Along with the motion to push the bill to next year, senators requested that the bill be studied by the state’s crime commission.

The legislation would have prohibited the future sale of certain semiautomatic firearms in Virginia, including popular AR-15 style rifles, and ban the possession of magazines that hold more than 12 rounds.

Va. Senate committee votes 10-5 to block the assault weapon bill and recommend it go to the crime commission for a study.



4 Dems vote with Republicans



Pro-gun people break into applause pic.twitter.com/C0Pb5Xs5Tf — Graham Moomaw (@gmoomaw) February 17, 2020

Advocates of the bill have said it would save lives, but Republicans joined with some moderate Democrats saying they needed more time before decisions were made.

“The Democratic platform last fall was very clear. … The [House] delivered on our promise to take action to keep those weapons off our streets,” said House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn in response. “To call today’s vote by the Senate Judiciary Committee a disappointment would be an understatement.”

The bill got the biggest pushback from gun owners and gun-right advocates, who accused the governor and others of wanting to confiscate commonly owned guns and accessories from law-abiding gun owners. Northam has said repeatedly he does not want to confiscate guns, but argued that banning new sales of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines would help prevent mass murders.

Virginia is the current epicenter of the country’s heated debate over gun control and mass shootings. Tens of thousands of gun-rights activists from across the country flooded the state Capitol and surrounding area in protest, some donning tactical gear and carrying military-style rifles.

Northam has been able to get much of his gun-control agenda passed this year, but struggled with the proposed assault weapon ban. Earlier proposals to ban possession of AR-15-style rifles or to require owners to register them with state police have been scrapped. The governor had hoped a watered-down would win over enough Democratic moderates for passage.

An estimated 8 million AR-style guns have been sold since they were introduced to the public in the 1960s. The weapons are known as easy to use, easy to clean and easy to modify with a variety of scopes, stocks and rails.

DENVER – SEPTEMBER 13: An employee of Dave’s Guns holds a Colt AR-15, now legal with a bayonet mount, flash suppressor, collapsible stock and a high capacity magazine that holds more than 30 rounds. (Photo by Thomas Cooper/Getty Images)

Lawmakers in both the House and Senate have already advanced several other gun-control measures and should finalize passage in the coming days. Those bills include limiting handgun purchases to once a month, universal background checks on gun purchases, allowing localities to ban guns in public buildings, parks and other areas, and a red flag bill that would allow authorities to temporarily take guns away from anyone deemed to be dangerous to themselves or others.

This breaking article will be updated.