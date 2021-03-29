Asian American business owners to hold news conference in Norfolk concerning skill games

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Dozens of Asian Americans who own convenience stores in Virginia plan to ask Governor Ralph Northam during a news conference in Norfolk Monday, why he supports banning skill games in the commonwealth.

A line in a recently passed bill (HB 2168) previously led some to believe the games could stick around until summer 2022.

But a proposed amendment from Governor Northam says those games must shut down by July 1, 2021. That’s the cut off the General Assembly previously set.

Skill games resemble slot machines. They are often found at gas stations, truck stops and restaurants and they’ve generated millions for the state’s coronavirus response. Some business owners say they’ve become part of their livelihood. The Asian American store owners say Governor Northam is discriminating against them by refusing to lift the ban.

A media release from former Norfolk Councilman Randy Wright states the tax on the gaming terminals generates an estimated $150 million a year.

