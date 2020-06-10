Another step forward: Portsmouth leaders schedule public hearing on moving Confederate monument

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Just hours after protesters covered Portsmouth’s Confederate monument in spray paint — and two NAACP leaders were charged with trespassing — City Council has made another move toward relocating the controversial statue.

While protesters were still gathered around the 54-foot-tall statue Wednesday evening, Portsmouth City Council scheduled a public hearing on the removal of the monument for July 28.

A recent bill signed by Gov. Ralph Northam allows cities to move or alter Confederate monuments they own starting July 1.

It’s been an ongoing debate whether the city owns the monument and has the authority to move it. However, City Attorney Solomon Ashby gave the opinion Wednesday that the city does, in fact, own it. He said the city oversees its care, the National Register of Historic Places lists the city as the owner, and the city has previously denied others access to manipulate or touch it.

City Attorney believes that the @cityofPortsVA does indeed own the Confederate monument based on the historical records it does have access to @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/69vfljeInJ — Brett Hall (@BrettHNews) June 10, 2020

Four council members Wednesday were in favor of holding a public hearing on the monument’s removal, while three others asked for a citywide referendum. At first, Councilman Paul Battle said he would favor a referendum, then changed his preference, tipping the council’s majority to the option of holding a public hearing.

“Removing this object within the confines of the law. That’s all I’m interested in. I just want to do what’s right so no one is injured,” Battle said.

Following that public hearing in July, City Council will enter another 30-day period in which it will decide what to do with the monument, such as relocation, removal, covering or contextualizing. City Council has already expressed a desire to move it to Cedar Grove or Oak Grove cemetery.

In addition to deciding on a public hearing instead of a referendum, City Council also directed the city manager to put together a resolution that would allocate $200,000 to help plan to move the Confederate monument.

An initial amount of $100,000 was discussed by council Tuesday night, but Mayor John Rowe suggested boosting it to $200,000 to help with surveying and analyzing potential sites, etc.

That resolution should appear on the June 23 agenda, the city manager said.

In the meantime, some council members voiced concern about safety around the 127-year-old monument.

On Wednesday, some members witnessed people — including children — climbing on the monument. There was some concern they could fall or the monument could break and injure someone.

The city manager will be talking with the city attorney to begin the process of putting a safety fence around the monument.

So, while the monument may end up surrounded by a fence, could it be covered with a cloth or tarp?

On Tuesday, Vice Mayor Lisa Lucas-Burke suggested covering the monument with a tarp while the city worked to move it.

Ashby said covering it is probably not possible as the law stands now. In Charlottesville, officials at one point decided to cover their Confederate monument with a tarp, but that case was taken to court and the judge ruled the monument could not be covered.

Vandalism and protests

Portsmouth’s Confederate monument was covered in spray paint Wednesday afternoon, hours after two Portsmouth NAACP leaders, including chapter president James Boyd, were arrested in handcuffs during a protest.

Rowe said during the meeting Wednesday evening that the Portsmouth commonwealth’s attorney said she doesn’t intend to prosecute those trespassing charges against the two NAACP leaders.

However, Councilman Bill Moody voiced strong disappointment in the police’s decision not to arrest or charge others who were vandalizing the monument. He also said he was disappointed elected officials who witnessed the incident didn’t try to intervene.

“And I think whoever gave the order to the police officers on the scene to stand down … I think that person should submit their resignation. What they’ve done is set a precedent,” Moody said.

Councilman Shannon Glover, on the other hand, said he agreed with the decision by police.

“Right now, we have a public safety crisis,” Glover said. “[Moody] wants to criticize, condemn and complain… I’ve been trying to ensure safe protesting… So they’re safe and heard.”

