AG Miyares joins group asking Biden to end Head Start mask mandate

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — A group of 23 attorneys general — including Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyrares — have joined together to urge President Joe Biden to drop the mask mandate for the nation’s Head Start locations.

In a letter Thursday, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and other state leaders, including Miyrares, wrote that the regulation requiring staff, children and toddlers at Head Start facilities was “wrong from the beginning” when it was issued in November 2021.

However, as more states drop their COVID-19 mask guidelines, the letter states it is “reprehensible” to continue keeping the mandate in place for Head Start locations.

“If the mandate stays in place, it is likely that staff, children, and toddlers at Head Start programs will soon be among the only people in this country who are forced to wear masks,” Moody wrote in the letter, which is co-signed by the other attorneys general.

In a news release, Miyares added that the mandate “subjects children and toddlers to arbitrary and inconsistent discipline for not wearing a mask and potentially harms the social and educational development of the students.”

“Virginia no longer has forced masking in public schools. It’s time that President Biden follow the lead of Governor Youngkin and end the forced masking in Head Start funded programs. Their mask mandate on preschool and kindergarten aged students negatively affects the most fundamental stage of their education, like learning letters and picking up on social cues from facial expressions,” said Miyares.

Read a full copy of the letter here.