RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Attorney General Jason Miyares has joined 24 other state attorneys general who are challenging the Biden Administration’s proposed regulations on vehicle tailpipe emissions.

Under the proposal, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) would phase out gas-powered vehicles.

Miyares and the other attorney’s general contend that this would cripple regional economies and jeopardize the reliability of electrical grids across the country.

Now is not the time for the federal government to complicate the manufacturing process for cars and raise the average price significantly. Many Virginians are unable to afford electric vehicles, even if they want them. Additionally, infrastructure required to support such a radical departure from the current transportation system does not exist, and it’s illogical to believe that such major changes to our national infrastructure could be completed and funded in accordance with an unelected agency’s regulation change, completely sideswiping congressional approval Attorney General Miyares

The attorney’s general say most middle class and low income families can’t afford electric vehicles. According to the press release, the average EV sold for $61,448 in 2022.

In a letter to the Biden Administration, they argue that America’s power grids cannot accommodate the demands of the proposed regulation.

A copy of the letter sent to President Biden can be read here.