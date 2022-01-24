AG Jason Miyares responds to mask lawsuits

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares responds to a series of lawsuits against Governor Glenn Youngkin’s executive order on masks.

In a one-on-one interview on Monday, Miyares wants parents to trust the process and just like those who choose to wear a mask, to give others the choice to not wear one.

“We live in a pluralistic society. You absolutely have the right to have your child masked 7 or 8 hours a day but recognize there are going to be other parents who reach a different conclusion,” Miyares stated.

Seven Virginia school districts including Hampton City Schools are challenging Governor Glenn Youngkin’s executive order requiring schools to make masks optional as AG Miyares backs the right for parents to choose.

“Respect the fact that another parent who is going to be in a situation other than your own is going to reach a different conclusion and that’s the only way we can function in a pluralistic society,” Miyares explained.

Miyares is confident that the order will prevail and school districts will have to comply.

“My full expectation though is regardless of the governor’s executive order, there’s going to be a legislative fix as well that’s going to be codified in the code of Virginia,” Miyares said.

The lawsuit that represents 350,000 students statewide defends the right of school boards to create policies locally that protect the health and wellbeing of students and staff.

“This is not a criminal case by any means,” Miyares stated.

The decision ultimately lies in the hands of Virginia’s Supreme Court.