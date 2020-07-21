AG Herring sues EPA over rule undermining mercury and air toxins standards

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring speaks to reporters outside the Arlington County Courthouse in Arlington, Va., Monday, Oct. 6, 2014, following a Supreme Court decision rejecting gay marriage appeals from 5 states. The Supreme Court cleared the way Monday for an immediate expansion of same-sex marriage by unexpectedly and tersely turning away appeals from five […]

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Attorney General Mark R. Herring has filed suit against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency over its new rule that seeks to allow fossil fuel power plants to release more pollution into the air in the midst of a respiratory disease pandemic.

“In its latest giveaway to fossil fuel companies, the Trump Administration wants to allow more mercury, toxins, and pollution into the air,” said Attorney General Herring.

He continued stating that it would be a backwards approach at any time, but during the COVID pandemic it could be even more acutely dangerous, especially for children and individuals with respiratory challenges, including those recovering from COVID.



Herring’s lawsuit challenges the EPA’s reversal of its determination — first made nearly 20 years ago — that it is “appropriate and necessary” under the Clean Air Act to regulate mercury and other toxic air pollution from coal- and oil-fired power plants.



The new rule undermines the 2012 Mercury and Air Toxics Standards (MATS), a landmark rule that has substantially reduced emissions of mercury and other hazardous pollutants that harm human health and the environment, and that pose especially significant health risks to children and pregnant women.

