VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Tuesday’s special election between Republican Kevin Adams and Democrat Aaron Rouse will determine who represents Virginia’s 7th District in the Virginia State Senate.

One of them will replace Republican Jen Kiggans, who beat Elaine Luria in the House of Representatives race in November.

What you need to know is this: it is a closely-watched election that has brought in about a $1 million for each candidate.

You also need to make sure you live in State Senate District 7.

We’ve seen the commercials, so here are the final pitches from each candidate.

Rouse, a former Virginia Beach councilman, wants you to know he has a voting record,

“You should vote for me because not only do I have experience of office, I have experience looking out for your best interest beyond party, beyond politics, and I’m going to put you first.”

Adams, who served 26 years in the Navy, wants you to know he cares about crime.

“We cannot be light on crime. When we do that, we cause more crime … I learned in the military if you break the rule, there are consequences.”

Adams is supported by the Virginia Beach Police Benevolent Association. President Brian “Lucky” Luciano said “I think he understands law enforcement because of his background. He knows commitment and sacrifice.”

Rouse says he cares about a woman’s right to choose to have an abortion, and to put you first,

“How do you know that I’m going to put you first? It’s not just rhetoric, it comes with a record of being effective regardless of who is in charge.”

Adams is married and has nine children. What has he learned from that? He started with a slight laugh.

“I’ve learned there is compromise. Sometimes you’ll have to compromise, and get things done, and work together, and I can find good in everybody to get things done.”

Rouse wants you to know: “I’m going to work my butt off for you as I have always done to support you here in the vicinity of Virginia Beach, the people of Virginia, and the people of Hampton Roads.”

Adams added: “I have fought in every armed conflict from Operation Urgent Fury in Grenada to operations during Enduring Freedom.”

The special election in the 7th Senate District is on Tuesday, January 10. Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. You must live in the 7th Senate District to vote.

Most of it is in Virginia Beach, with three precincts in Norfolk.