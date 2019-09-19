Absentee Voting: How to apply and other things to know

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Voters in Virginia can soon fill out their absentee ballots for the 2019 General Election on Nov. 5. Absentee voting across the state begins this Friday.

In order to be eligible to vote absentee, you must first provide a reason for doing so. There are 20 acceptable reasons to vote absentee in Virginia, including being a student from an out-of-state college or university, having business outside the city or county of residence on Election Day and more.

Local voter registration offices will be open from Monday through Friday during regular hours — also on Oct. 26 and Nov. 2 — for those who plan to vote absentee in-person.

“If you can’t make it to the polls on Election Day,” Department of Elections Commissioner Christopher Piper said, “casting an absentee ballot is a great option.”

The Virginia Department of Elections wants people planning to vote on Nov. 5 to remember a few key deadlines:

Registering to vote — Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019

Absentee voting begins — Friday, Sept. 20, 2019

Applying for an absentee ballot by mail — Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019

Voting absentee in-person — Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019

Voter registration offices will receive absentee ballots until 7 p.m. on Nov. 5, 2019

You can apply for an absentee ballot here.