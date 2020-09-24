3 arrested after protests near Richmond Police Department headquarters

Protest at RPD Headquarters Wednesday, Sept. 24, resulted in three arrests.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities arrested three people following protests outside Richmond Police Department Headquarters Wednesday night.

According to police, protesters were observed spray painting the building, attempting to blind police personnel by shining laser at them and blocking traffic.

The following people have been charged:

Noah Woodruff is charged with disorderly conduct for pulling an officer’s shield.

Noah Woodruff

Lynn Murphy was served with an outstanding warrant for obstructing free passage.

Lynn Murphy

Dani Short is charged with obstruction of justice for interfering with the arrest of Murphy.

Dani Short

Dozens took the streets in Richmond Wednesday night to protest a Kentucky grand jury’s decision to not charge the police officers involved in shooting death of Breonna Taylor.

More than 100 people gathered at Monroe Park on Virginia on Virginia Commonwealth University’s campus before marching to RPD’s Third Precinct on South Meadow Street.

About 30 minutes later, protesters made their way to police headquarters, where officers say the group remained for more than four hours.

