2021 will begin with several new laws in Virginia

The new year will begin with some new laws in Virginia. The changes impact concealed handgun permits, the use of your cell phone when driving, the cost of insulin, surprise medical bills and how independent contractors are classified. Here’s more information about each of them.

Holding a cell phone while driving

This past July it became illegal in Virginia to hold a cell phone while driving a moving vehicle on the highways in Virginia, but the new law will not take effect until January 1, 2021, to give the public time to learn about the new law. Starting Jan. 1, police will begin enforcing it. A first offense carries a $125 fine and, for a second or subsequent offense, the driver will be fined $250. Breaking the law in a highway work zone is punishable by a mandatory $250 fine. You can still talk on the phone while driving, but you can’t hold the phone. Get answers to frequently asked questions about the new law from the Drive Smart public information campaign.

The times they are a changin' — starting January 1, 2021, holding a phone while driving will be illegal.



Help your friends start the new year off right by spreading the word and keeping your family & fellow road users safe. #PhoneDown #HandsFreeVA pic.twitter.com/QVzkzR7aPk — VDOT (@VaDOT) December 30, 2020

Concealed handgun training

Beginning January 1, 2021, under a new state law, anyone who applies for a concealed carry permit will need to take a firearms training or safety course in-person. Virtual courses will no longer fulfill the state’s training requirement as previously allowed. Click here to see the full text of the bill.

Limits on the cost of insulin

This new law prohibits health insurance companies and other carriers from setting an amount exceeding $50 per 30-day supply of insulin for Virginia residents. The law goes into effect Jan. 1, 2021 and covers prescription insulin drug. Click here to read the full text of the bill.

Misclassifying independent contractors

Another new law that takes effect in Virginia in the new year is one that prohibits an employer from classifying an individual as an independent contractor if he is an employee, unless they can demonstrate that the worker is a contractor . The Department of Taxation determines if someone is an independent contractor based on IRS guidelines. Violators are subject to fines and could be barred from public contracts. Click here to read the full text of the bill.

Surprise medical billing

A new law that helps protect Virginia families from receiving unexpected medical bills goes into effect Jan. 1.

This impacts patients with health insurance who are billed for out-of-network emergency services, typically when an insured patient receives health care from a provider not in their insurance company’s network.

The new law states “the health carrier shall treat any cost-sharing requirement (determined under subsection B) in the same manner as the cost-sharing requirement for health care services provided by an in-network provider and shall apply any cost-sharing amount paid by the enrollee for such services toward the in-network maximum out-of-pocket payment obligation” So, if the enrollee pays the out-of-network provider an amount that exceeds the amount determined, the provider will refund the excess amount.

The “balance billing” legislation was patroned by House Appropriations Chair Luke Torian and Senator Barbara Favola.

During a ceremonial signing of the bill, Senator Favola said, “We all agreed that the patient should be removed from having to resolve an unexpected medical bill. We all agreed that patients need to focus on healing after they receive medical treatment and not be burdened with the financial implications of a surprise bill.”

Click here to see the bill.

Driver privilege cards

A driver privilege card is a driving credential for non-US citizens who don’t meet Virginia’s legal presence requirements, making them ineligible to receive a standard or REAL ID-compliant driver’s license in Virginia.

Beginning January 1, 2021 you may be eligible to obtain a driver privilege card if you meet the following requirements:

You are a non-US citizen who is a resident of Virginia

You have reported income from Virginia sources or are claimed as a dependent on a tax return filed in Virginia in the past 12 months

Your driving privilege is not currently suspended or revoked in Virginia or any other state, to include insurance-related infractions.

A driver privilege card is not REAL ID-compliant and, as such, may not be used as identification to board a flight or enter a secure federal facility. Driver privilege card applicants are not eligible for a commercial driver’s license or identification card. Click here for additional information.