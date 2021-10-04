2021 Race for Governor: Virginia Roundtable Discussion

Virginia Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – WAVY-TV is hosting roundtable discussions with Virginia Gubernatorial candidates Glenn Youngkin (R) and Terry McAuliffe (D) on Thursday, October 7. 

WAVY News 10’s Anita Blanton and Andy Fox will interview the candidates separately on a range of topics. You can watch their unedited responses from 7-8 p.m. Thursday. The taped roundtable discussions will be broadcast at that time on all Nexstar stations in the Commonwealth. It will also be streamed live on the station websites and Facebook pages.

The discussions with the candidates are part of a partnership with Norfolk State University.

Ahead of Election Day on November 2, polling has shown the race is competitive, and has generally shown McAuliffe slightly ahead. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Day Links

Contact 10 On Your Side

Need 10 On Your Side?

Contact 10 On Your Side Click here for details.

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10