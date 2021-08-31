134 students disenrolled from Virginia Tech after not following COVID-19 vaccination requirements

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — University officials told WFXR News that 134 students at Virginia Tech have been disenrolled after they failed to comply with coronavirus vaccination mandates.

According to the Mark Owczarski, Associate Vice President for University Relations, these students did not submit documentation of their vaccination or receive a medical or religious exemption.

“The university does not know whether any of these students were not planning to return for reasons unrelated to the COVID-19 vaccine requirement,” Owczarski said.

Meanwhile, of the approximately 37,000 students enrolled at Virginia Tech, 95 percent of them say they are vaccinated, according to the school’s vaccination dashboard. In addition, 88 percent of the university’s employees are reportedly vaccinated.