Virginia man created parody presidential seal mocking Trump

Politics

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

President Donald Trump arrives to speak, with an altered presidential seal behind him, at Turning Point USA’s Teen Student Action Summit 2019, Tuesday, July 23, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — A once-proud Republican in Virginia dismayed by President Donald Trump’s leadership is the creator of a satirical presidential seal that mocked Trump at a young Republicans conference.

The Washington Post reports Richmond graphic designer Charles Leazott created the faux seal. He replaced the American eagle with the two-headed Russian version, gripping a wad of cash and golf clubs. He also replaced “E Pluribus Unum” with a Spanish phrase that translates to “45 is a Puppet.”

Leazott said he was surprised to see Trump standing in front of his creation on Tuesday at a Turning Point USA conference. The White House said it had no idea how it happened. Turning Point later said a staffer searching for the presidential seal online mistakenly grabbed the parody.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Day Links

More Election Day Links

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories