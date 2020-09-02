Virginia AG Mark Herring plans to run for reelection, scraps bid for governor

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring speaks to reporters outside the Arlington County Courthouse in Arlington, Va., Monday, Oct. 6, 2014, following a Supreme Court decision rejecting gay marriage appeals from 5 states. The Supreme Court cleared the way Monday for an immediate expansion of same-sex marriage by unexpectedly and tersely turning away appeals from five […]

RICHMOND, Va. (AP/WAVY) — Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring is running for reelection, forgoing a gubernatorial bid he’d previously announced.

Herring, a Democrat, declined to comment through a spokesman. But he called elected officials Wednesday and told him of his plans.

The attorney general told the Washington Post in 2018 that he was planning to run for governor in the 2021 election.

Herring is a former state senator who became attorney general in 2014.

He easily won reelection in 2017 as voters unhappy with President Donald Trump gave Democrats a huge boost at the polls.

Del. Jay Jones, who announced a run for attorney general in July, released a statement Wednesday in response to Herring’s announcement.

“I entered the race for Attorney General because this Commonwealth is ready for fresh voices and ideas as we enter this new Virginia decade that reflect who we are, what we value, and where we’re going,” said Jones. “My commitment to equity and giving a voice to those left behind is unflinching, and we are working tirelessly during this special session to make Virginia stronger and more just for every citizen.”

Jones says he has endorsements from more than 80 elected officials and community leaders, including U.S. Sen. Cory Booker and Rep. Elaine Luria.

