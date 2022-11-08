Rep Elaine Luria (D) and State Sen. Jen Kiggans (R) face off for the seat for Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District on Nov. 8, 2022.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Two-term incumbent Rep. Elaine Luria (D) faces a strong challenge from State Sen. Jen Kiggans (R) in the race for Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District.

Military Service

Both candidates are U.S. Navy Veterans.

Luria joined the Navy when she was 17 and served for 20 years. She retired from the Navy in June 2017 and started a family business, the Mermaid Factory in Norfolk. She was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2018, beating Republican incumbent Scott Taylor.

Kiggans served in the Navy for 10 years, completing two deployments to the Persian Gulf as a H-46 and H3 helicopter pilot. She currently works as a geriatric nurse practitioner. She was first elected to the Virginia General Assembly as a Senator in 2019.

Redrawn District

This election marks the first Congressional race since Virginia’s 2nd District was redrawn. The new district includes all of Virginia Beach, as well as Suffolk, parts of Chesapeake, Isle of Wight County, Southampton County, and Accomack and Northampton counties on the Eastern Shore. It no longer includes includes the cities of Hampton, Newport News and Norfolk, which caused a lot of confusion for some voters.

The new district is more Republican leaning than it was in 2020 when President Joe Biden took the majority of votes. The new map turned the district from +2% Republican to +6% Republican, underscoring the challenge for Luria to remain in office.

Key Race

The battle for Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District has drawn national attention, and outside political action committees have poured millions of dollars into the race. According to opensecrets.org, a total of nearly 50 outside groups have spent more than $13 million on messaging that is both supportive and oppositional to the candidates.

Outside messages in support of Luria claimed Kiggans opposes abortion in all situations – which is false. Outside messages supporting Kiggans called Luria Biden’s biggest cheerleader, although Luria opposed the president’s college loan forgiveness program and departed from him on military preparedness.

The candidates have been busy fundraising, too. As of Oct. 19, VPAP reports that Luria has raised $9.9 million compared to Kiggans’ $2.9 million.

The Virginia race also echos issues that have marked Congressional races across the nation. Kiggans and her supporting groups emphasized inflation and the current state of the economy. Messaging for Luria leaned heavily on the reversal of Roe v. Wade and the fact that Kiggans has never acknowledged the legitimacy of the 2020 election.