Veteran Democrat Maloney to take over Cummings panel for now

WASHINGTON (AP) — A veteran House Democrat from New York City will for now take over the House committee that the late Rep. Elijah Cummings chaired.

Carolyn Maloney will serve as acting chair of the House Oversight and Reform Committee until Democrats choose a permanent chair at an undetermined future date.

That’s according to a senior Democratic leadership aide who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe the decision.

Maloney has served in Congress since 1993.

Cummings was a Maryland Democrat whose committee has had a leading role in the House’s impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump.

Cummings died Thursday of complications from long-running health problems. He was 68.