Va. senators applaud $96k in funding to support Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport

VIRGINIA (WAVY) — Two Virginia senators, Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, are applauding new federal funding to support the loading and unloading of barges and research vessels at Wallops Island.

The Maritime Administrations Marine Highway grant program was awarded $96,000 in funding to support launch facilities at the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport (MARS).

The federal funding will go into the design efforts for a wide-access trestle and combination dock and ramp.

Funds will also assist in engineering and consulting services for the integration of the MARS Port with the UAS runway on the north end of Wallops Island.

“We have no doubt that with this funding, this facility will continue to help boost our nation’s competitiveness in aeronautics.” U.S. Senator Mark Warner | U.S. Senator Tim Kaine

