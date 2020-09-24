US Sen. Tim Kaine weighs in on Republican efforts to fill vacant Supreme Court seat

WASHINGTON (WAVY) — President Donald Trump is expected to announce on Saturday his nominee to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. However, Democrats are pushing for that vacancy to be filled after voters weigh-in on Election Day.

Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine called the push from Republicans “disappointing,” especially given what happened in 2016 when Republicans refused to vote on former President Barak Obama’s nominee because it was an election year.

Kaine believes the rush has to do with healthcare.

“One week after the election, California v. Texas is being argued,” said Kaine. “It’s about repealing the Affordable Care Act. With Justice Ginsberg’s death, there are four judges, justices who have in the past to uphold the Affordable Care Act. There are four justices who have ruled to strike down the Affordable Care Act. The reason they are breaking their promise and rushing is that they see this as their last chance to repeal the Affordable Care Act.”

Kaine said doing that in the middle of a pandemic would be costly.

“Millions of Americans would lose healthcare, millions would lose the protection that they now have against discrimination if they have a preexisting condition. Millions more Americans now have a preexisting condition,” said Kaine. “We’ve had COVID-19, my wife and I both had COVID-19. That’s now a preexisting condition that could be used to deny us healthcare coverage if they get their way and the Affordable Care Act is repealed.”

Kaine hopes this motivates people to vote so at the very least, Democrats can have the White House and the Senate.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says Trump’s nominee will get a vote on the Senate floor. Confirming Supreme Court nominees typically takes two to three months.

Kaine described the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as a “titan” who was part of “pivotal decisions.”

“Justice Ginsburg, had she never been on the Supreme Court, I think she would’ve been maybe one of the three most influential lawyers or judges in the history of the United States,” said Kaine. “So we know her Supreme Court record, second woman to be on the Supreme Court, so many pivotal decisions.”

