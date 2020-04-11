US Department of Health and Human Services awards $919M to health NC health care providers

FILE – In this March 24, 2020, file photo, medical staff members check a ventilator in protective suits at the care unit for the new COVID-19 infected patients inside the Koranyi National Institute of Pulmonology in Budapest. As health officials around the world push to get more ventilators to treat coronavirus patients, some doctors are moving away from using the breathing machines when they can. (Zoltan Balogh/MTI via AP, File)

WASHINGTON (WAVY) — North Carolina health care providers will receive a little extra boost thanks to grant money from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The $919 million in funding for North Carolina health care providers is part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

That act was supported by Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC), who announced the funding Friday in a news release.

“North Carolina’s health care providers are on the frontlines, working around the clock to combat COVID-19 and we must ensure they have the resources they need,” Tillis said in a prepared statement. “The first round of funding provides more than $900 million to our health care providers that are keeping us safe, and I will continue to work on bipartisan basis to get our country through this crisis.”

This is the first phase of funding awarded to health care providers from the $100 billion appropriated under the CARES Act.

The funding will be distributed proportionate to providers’ share of Medicare fee-for-service reimbursements in 2019.

