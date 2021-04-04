U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn weighs in about MLB decision to move all star game from Atlanta

(WATE/WBTW) — Major League Baseball announced Friday that it is moving the 2021 All-Star game out of Atlanta over new voting restrictions in Georgia.

The league said it is finalizing a new host city and will make an announcement “shortly.”

Commissioner Rob Manfred said MLB supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes any restrictions to the ballot box.

U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R – Tennessee) weighed on about the announcement on Saturday in a series of tweets directed to MLB.

