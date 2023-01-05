VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Tuesday’s Special Election in the 7th State Senate District is gaining lots of attention as both candidates have raised about a million dollars each.

The special election fills the seat held by Jen Kiggans who was elected to U.S. Congress in November.

The Republican candidate, Navy veteran Kevin Adams, declined to be interviewed for this Truth Tracker report.

The Democrat and Former Virginia Beach City Councilman Aaron Rouse did sit down with 10 On Your Side to take a look at the political ads in this race.

The Adams commercial against Rouse states, “Aaron rouse thinks cops are racist, and he is a radical who will make Virginia less safe.”

Truth Tracker finds it false that Aaron Rouse is radical. Over the years he has been seen as more in the middle politically, and no one has ever suggested he is a racist.

The ad also states, “he is a radical who compared police officers to slave patrols.”

In the days following the killing of George Floyd Rouse said, “the institutions of slavery formed the origins of American policing. “

The Truth Tracker finds that true. Rouse did say that statement, however, he explained Adams is taking the words out of context.

“To take words out of context when you are speaking about the horrific death of George Floyd,” Rouse explained.

When asked if he regrets saying that statement, Rouse says that his record shows he’s always supported the police.

“Well, what I will say is look at my record. I’ve always supported police, and the law enforcement community.”

Another claim about Rouse is that he wants to defund the police, which he says is not true.

“I am not for defending our police. Absolutely not. As you can see my record speaks for itself,” Rouse says.

For his part, Rouse gave Truth Tracker nine examples during his time as a Councilman where he voted for law enforcement.

“I voted to appropriate $168,000 for police equipment and training. I voted to allocate $600,000 to improve juvenile detention security, and I can go on and on. I have a record, and Kevin Adams once again doesn’t have a record,” Rouse said.

Rouse then turns the page to show a blank page on the other side referring to Adams’s record since Adams has never held elective office.

To drive home the point he supports law enforcement, Rouse turned to Former Virginia Beach Police Officer Tommy DeMartini in a testimonial ad of support.

“I want to set the record straight. Aaron understands what it takes to make communities safer and to get criminals off the street. That’s why he supported local police voting to increase pay and keep officers on the beat,” DeMartini added.

There is no doubt that Aaron Rouse is running on the issue of abortion. It is his number one issue and the main issue that his ads address.

“Republicans in Richmond are trying to pass a new ban on abortion in Virginia and Kevin Adams, he wants to join them,” Rouse told 10 On Your Side.“What we know for sure. They are trying to put into place an anti-abortion bill, and that will roll back the hands of time.”

In Rouse’s ad, he states that “Kevin Adams would be the deciding vote to ban abortion in Virginia.”

Truth Tracker finds that false. Adams is on record supporting abortions with conditions as he told 10 On Your Side in a previous interview,

“I agree with the governor’s 15-week proposal. I think it’s reasonable with exceptions of rape, incest, and the health of the mother,” Adams said.

It is true there is a tight political makeup in the Senate if Rouse were to win. Democrats would have the votes to possibly block any new restrictions on abortion.

You can vote early until Saturday at 5 p.m. at the Voter Registrar’s Office in Norfolk and Virginia Beach. However, you can only vote if you live in the 7th Senate District.