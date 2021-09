VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) -- After several contentious school board meetings in Virginia Beach this summer, the board is meeting to address some of the recent issues with decorum.

According to the meeting agenda, the board will meet at 5 p.m. Sept. 1 to discuss "reviewing, making recommendations or taking actions regarding how the School Board conducts meetings, accepts public comments at certain meetings, prepares for meetings and handles decorum, order and safety or health mitigation protocols for meetings."