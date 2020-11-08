Trump campaign team holds Las Vegas press conference with former Nevada Attorney General

App users click here to watch.
LAS VEGAS (WAVY) — Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. is set to host a press conference Sunday night.
The briefing will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada outside of the Clark County Election Department. In attendance will be former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt and Chairman of the American Conservative Union Matt Schlapp.
