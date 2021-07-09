Trump again shows support for Youngkin in Va. governor race

ORLANDO, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 28: Former President Donald Trump addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference held in the Hyatt Regency on February 28, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. Begun in 1974, CPAC brings together conservative organizations, activists, and world leaders to discuss issues important to them. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Former President Donald Trump is making clear his support for Virginia gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin.

Trump released a statement Friday morning in support of Youngkin (R), while also attacking former Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D), who’s running against Youngkin this fall. He again played up McAuliffe’s connections to Hillary Clinton.

NEW!



"If Virginia wants to open up and take advantage of its great and virtually unprecedented opportunity, Glenn Youngkin is the very successful businessman that will get them there!" pic.twitter.com/g2qluDZ4CR — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) July 9, 2021

Trump had balked on endorsing a GOP candidate before the convention, but eventually endorsed Youngkin after he won the nomination in May. As President Trump continued push lies about the 2020 election (and continues to do so to this day), Youngkin initially avoided giving a direct answer to the question of whether President Biden legitimately won the election. After winning the nomination, he replied to “was the election of 2020 legitimate or not?” with “of course.”

While the endorsement might help Youngkin with the base of the Republican Party, it may likely hurt him with independents/swing voters. Virginia hasn’t elected a Republican to statewide office since 2009, and President Biden comfortably won the commonwealth with 54.1% of the vote (2,413,568 votes) compared to 44% (1,962,403 votes) for former President Trump.

McAuliffe, who served as governor from 2014 to 2018, has cheered Trump’s endorsement of Youngkin, telling CNN “I would pay for the fuel to get Donald Trump here. … I will gas up the plane.”

Youngkin has also gotten endorsements from Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, who came to Virginia Beach to campaign for him ahead of the GOP primary, and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is campaigning for Youngkin next week in Richmond and Northern Virginia.

McAuliffe has attacked Youngkin this week after video secretly taped by a liberal activists shows Youngkin saying he has to limit anti-abortion comments due to fears of alienating independent voters.

When asked whether he would defund Planned Parenthood or “take it to the abortionists,” Youngkin responded, “I’m going to be really honest with you. The short answer is in this campaign, I can’t. When I’m governor and I have a majority in the House we can start going on offense. But as a campaign topic, sadly, that in fact won’t win my independent votes that I have to get.”

The Youngkin and McAuliffe campaigns have also sparred this week about both McAuliffe and Youngkin’s ties to the Carlyle Group, the private equity group formerly led to Youngkin.

The Associated Press reported last week that the company had purchased mobile home parks and raised rents, impacting low-income residents.

McAuliffe’s campaign recently visited a mobile home park to press that topic, but Youngkin’s campaign pushed back by emphasizing McAuliffe was a former investor in the Carlyle Group.

McAuliffe responded by saying he was a passive investor in the company.

Election Day in Virginia is November 2.