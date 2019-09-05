Trump again attacks ‘Will & Grace’ actress Debra Messing

Live Now
Politics
This combination photo shows actress Debra Messing during the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival in New York on May 2, 2019, left, and President Donald Trump during a visit to Shell’s soon-to-be completed Pennsylvania Petrochemicals Complex in Monaca, Pa., on Aug. 13, 2019. Trump is calling Messing, the liberal activist and “Will & Grace” star, a racist and saying she should be fired from the NBC sitcom. Earlier this week, Messing apologized after tweeting in support of an Alabama church sign which read “a black vote for Trump is mental illness.” (AP Photo)

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump is again attacking Debra Messing, calling the liberal activist and “Will & Grace” star a racist and saying she should be fired from the NBC sitcom.

Messing apologized earlier this week after tweeting in support of an Alabama church sign which reads “a black vote for Trump is mental illness.” Trump tweeted Thursday that Messing was being held to a different standard than what was used for Roseanne Barr, whose show “Roseanne” was cancelled in 2018 by ABC after she made racist comments about former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett.

“Will Fake News NBC allow a McCarthy style Racist to continue?” the president wrote about Messing, who has previously asked that names of attendees at an upcoming Beverly Hills event for Trump be made public.

