'The radical left has won President Biden over yet again': Lindsey Graham reacts to Biden SCOTUS nominee

Politics

FILE – Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., the ranking member of the Senate Budget Committee, waits to speak to reporters following bi-partisan passage of the Ending Forced Arbitration of Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment Act, at the Capitol in Washington, Feb. 10, 2022. Graham is among a handful of Republicans declaring a willingness to back President Joe Biden’s nominee to the Supreme Court. Graham has been promoting U.S. District Judge Michelle Childs as his preferred choice to replace the retiring Justice Stephen Breyer. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) reacted Friday to President Joe Biden’s expected Supreme Court nominee, saying “the radical left has won President Biden over yet again.”

Graham took to Twitter Friday morning after news circulated that Biden would nominate federal appeals court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Graham said Biden had been swayed away from nominating South Carolina’s district court Judge Michelle Childs, who was earlier announced to be in the running.

“The attacks by the Left on Judge Childs from South Carolina apparently worked,” Graham said on Twitter. He later added, “I expect a respectful but interesting hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee. The Harvard-Yale train to the Supreme Court continues to run unabated.”

If confirmed, Jackson will be the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court, the current court’s second Black justice and only the third Black justice ever.

Biden is filling the seat that will be vacated by Justice Stephen Breyer, 83, who is retiring at the end of the term this summer.

Graham voted to confirm Jackson to the D.C. Circuit Appeals Court back in June. 

