The Latest: House panel wants more details on gun dealers

President Donald Trump talks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, in Washington, as he prepares to leave Washington for his annual August holiday at his New Jersey golf club. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump’s response to recent mass shootings (all times local):

3:10 p.m.

The House Oversight Committee is asking the Trump administration for detailed information on gun dealers who sell guns used in killings and other crimes.

Chairman Elijah Cummings said in a letter Friday to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives that the panel is seeking documents on federally licensed dealers who have sold guns used in crimes since 2014.

The Democratic congressman from Maryland said gun violence has “caused communities across the country to suffer from the tragic loss of lives as well as the erosion of security in our public spaces.”

He said the committee is “gravely concerned that current law enforcement efforts are not adequately addressing this crisis,” adding that lawmakers are especially concerned about licensees who sell large numbers of guns used in serious crimes.

___

10:15 a.m.

President Donald Trump is voicing optimism that some sort of firearms background check measure will be instituted following the recent mass shootings in Texas and Ohio.

Trump told reporters at the White House on Friday that “we have to have meaningful background checks.” He added that he lobbied Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who has previously opposed most gun control measures.

The powerful National Rifle Association gun lobby also has opposed the policy in the past. Trump did not say what he has done to bring the NRA aboard.

Trump has enjoyed broad support from the NRA. Polling suggests a vast majority of the public would support some sort of background check legislation.

The White House threatened to veto a House-passed background checks bill earlier this year.

___

8:35 a.m.

President Donald Trump says he’s talking with the powerful National Rifle Association and others to make sure that their “very strong views” about the Second Amendment are represented and respected in discussions about gun control legislation.

He tweeted Friday that he’s one of the biggest supporters of the right to bear arms, but that everyone must unite and find ways to respond to mass shootings in America.

Trump says leaders in the House and Senate are having “serious discussions” about background checks for buying guns.

Trump repeated his claim that guns should not be “placed in the hands of mentally ill or deranged people” and said common sense solutions can be implemented for the good of everyone.