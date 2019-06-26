The Latest: Dems to propose changes to Senate border bill

Protesters gather to demand the defunding of government agencies for border protection and customs enforcement, Tuesday, June 25, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on Congress and emergency border aid (all times local):

8 p.m.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Democrats will propose changes to a $4.6 billion Senate-approved border bill to add new requirements for care of migrants.

The California Democrat says in a written statement late Wednesday that the amendments will be unveiled Thursday morning. Spokesman Drew Hammill says leaders plan to push the legislation through the House and quickly send it back to the Senate.

That still leaves unclear whether the Republican-run Senate and President Donald Trump will accept the revisions.

Both parties want to complete a border bill in the next day or two. They’re under pressure to act after reports of mistreatment of detained migrant children as well as the devastating photo of the bodies of a dead migrant father and child.

___

3:30 p.m.

The Senate has approved bipartisan legislation providing $4.6 billion to care for thousands of migrants streaming into the U.S. across the Mexican border.

The measure resembles a package Democrats already pushed through the House with scant Republican support. The House bill has more constraints than the Senate version on how the Trump administration would use the money, leaving the next step unclear.

Congressional leaders hope to send President Donald Trump a compromise measure before lawmakers leave town for a July 4 recess.

A startling photo of the corpses of two migrants and revelations of horrid conditions for children detained by U.S. authorities have put pressure on Congress to improve migrants’ conditions.

Trump spoke to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Wednesday, after Pelosi called the president to press for negotiations.

___

12:30 a.m.

A congressional showdown is looming over a border aid package to care for thousands of migrant families and unaccompanied children detained after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border.

House Democrats on Tuesday night passed a measure calling for $4.5 billion in aid, the vote falling mainly along party lines. But the Republican-led Senate may balk at the House bill and instead try to force Democrats to send President Donald Trump a different measure.

A factor in the House-Senate showdown is time. Congress is moving toward a weeklong Fourth of July recess and is under pressure to pass the legislation before leaving town.

Passage of the House bill came Tuesday night after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tamped down opposition from progressives and Hispanic lawmakers concerned that the measure wasn’t doing enough.