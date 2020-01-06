Taylor wants rematch with Luria for US House seat

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Former Republican Congressman Scott Taylor will announce on WAVY-TV that he is running to win back his old U.S. House seat for Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District.

The announcement comes months after the former Navy SEAL initially said he was planning to run against U.S. Senator Mark Warner.

Taylor, who had represented the district since 2017, lost to Democratic challenger Elaine Luria in 2018. She won with 51.1% of the vote to Taylor’s 48.9%, aided in part by voter animosity toward President Donald Trump and a voter fraud case that plagued the Taylor campaign.

Taylor has voiced concerns about Luria voting to impeach President Trump.

Democrats flipped both the House of Delegates and State Senate in the November 2019 election, and many Republicans and Democrats believe Trump’s unpopularity in key areas of the commonwealth contributed to that.

Hillary Clinton won the 2nd District by 3.4 points in 2016.

Taylor says he’s also concerned about the issue of gun reform playing out in Virginia.

Virginia’s 60-day General Assembly session starts Wednesday, and Democrats have proposed stricter gun laws, particularly in response to last year’s May 31 mass shooting in Virginia Beach. Virginia’s largest city makes up a large portion of the 2nd District.

