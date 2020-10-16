Taylor campaign hosting lunch reception with Donald Trump Jr. in Virginia Beach

FILE – In this June 23, 2020 file photo, Donald Trump Jr. speaks at Dream City Church in Phoenix. Trump Jr. has agreed with calls to block a proposed copper and gold mine near the headwaters of a major U.S. salmon fishery in southwest Alaska. Trump Jr. responded Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, to a tweet by Nick Ayers, a former aide to Vice President Mike Pence, that expressed hope President Donald Trump would direct the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to block the proposed Pebble Mine. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Congressional candidate Scott Taylor will hold a lunch reception event with Donald Trump Jr. next week.

The fundraiser is happening Tuesday in Virginia Beach, and comes with a steep admission price.

Tickets are $2,800 per person for the lunch reception, with VIP photo opportunity tickets at $11,200 per couple. Tickets on the “host committee” are $25,000.

Taylor, who is trying to win back his old congressional seat for the 2nd District, has gotten some help from President Trump, who recently invited him to speak at a rally in Newport News. Taylor’s running against Democratic incumbent Elaine Luria, a fellow Navy veteran who beat Taylor in 2018, after Taylor’s campaign became embroiled in an election fraud scandal.

Trump Jr. was in the area two months ago for an in-person fundraising event in Manteo, North Carolina. He’s faced criticism like his father for continuing to hold in-person, mostly maskless events during the pandemic, even after the president and many others recently tested positive for the coronavirus.