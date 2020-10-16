Taylor campaign hosting lunch reception with Donald Trump Jr. in Virginia Beach

Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this June 23, 2020 file photo, Donald Trump Jr. speaks at Dream City Church in Phoenix. Trump Jr. has agreed with calls to block a proposed copper and gold mine near the headwaters of a major U.S. salmon fishery in southwest Alaska. Trump Jr. responded Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, to a tweet by Nick Ayers, a former aide to Vice President Mike Pence, that expressed hope President Donald Trump would direct the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to block the proposed Pebble Mine. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Congressional candidate Scott Taylor will hold a lunch reception event with Donald Trump Jr. next week.

The fundraiser is happening Tuesday in Virginia Beach, and comes with a steep admission price.

Tickets are $2,800 per person for the lunch reception, with VIP photo opportunity tickets at $11,200 per couple. Tickets on the “host committee” are $25,000.

Taylor, who is trying to win back his old congressional seat for the 2nd District, has gotten some help from President Trump, who recently invited him to speak at a rally in Newport News. Taylor’s running against Democratic incumbent Elaine Luria, a fellow Navy veteran who beat Taylor in 2018, after Taylor’s campaign became embroiled in an election fraud scandal.

Trump Jr. was in the area two months ago for an in-person fundraising event in Manteo, North Carolina. He’s faced criticism like his father for continuing to hold in-person, mostly maskless events during the pandemic, even after the president and many others recently tested positive for the coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10