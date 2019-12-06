Surry County supes approve resolution supporting 2nd Amendment

DENVER – SEPTEMBER 13: A Colt AR-15, now legal with a bayonet mount, flash suppressor, collapsible stock and a high capacity magazine that holds more than 30 rounds, sits on the counter of Dave’s Guns September 13, 2004 in Denver, Colorado. Between 1994 and September 13, 2004 these guns could only be sold to law enforcement and military but now it is legal for civilians to purchase them due to the expiration of the Brady Bill. (Photo by Thomas Cooper/Getty Images)

SURRY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The Surry County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution Thursday affirming its support of the Second Amendment.

The resolution does not declare the county a Second Amendment sanctuary, as it does not contain any such language, County Administrator Jonathan Lynn wrote in an email.

Lynn said the resolution also affirms the county’s support of its citizens’ rights guaranteed under that part of the Constitution.

Surry County is the latest locality to vote on a resolution relating to the Second Amendment.

Some localities, such as Virginia Beach, have has residents turn out at meetings in support of a Second Amendment support resolution, but have not voted.

Suffolk also declined to vote on a Second Amendment resolution Wednesday.

There were no Second Amendment-related items on either Suffolk or Virginia Beach’s agendas.

Chesapeake is making arrangements for its Dec. 10 meeting to be more attended than usual.

Chesapeake council member Robert Ike has proposed a Second Amendment sanctuary resolution, which is included on the regular meeting agenda.

The “sanctuary” movement has spread in Virginia since the Nov. 5 election, when Democrats gained majority control of both the state Senate and House of Delegates. Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam has said his party’s leaders will push for gun control measures.

So far, more than two dozen counties have passed resolutions ensuring they will not use their public resources to enforce any unconstitutional gun laws.

Stay with WAVY.com for more updates.