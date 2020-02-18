Live Now
Super Tuesday fast approaching: What is it and why is it important?

by: Mercy Owusu

With the presidential election for 2020 fast approaching, one of the most important days for presidential primary elections is Super Tuesday.

Super Tuesday is March 3, 2020.

Super Tuesday is a designated Tuesday in a presidential election year when the largest number of states and territories in the United States hold a presidential preference primary election or caucus.

This year, 14 jurisdictions or states, including Virginia, are expected to hold a primary event on Super Tuesday.

Officials say more than one-third of the U.S. population is expected to vote on March 3, since the two most populated states in the United States (California and Texas) will be holding their primaries on Super Tuesday as well.

Super Tuesday is not only important for the state but also for the candidates. It lets the candidates see how they are doing on the national stage.

