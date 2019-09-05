Sun Belt or Rust Belt? Democrats search for path to power

1  of  322
Closings
1st Advantage FCU A+ Childcare & Learning Center Accomack County General District Court Accomack County Government Offices Accomack County JDR District Court Albemarle Regional Health Services Albemarle School All About Children Learning Center Alpha Beta Cappa Christian Academy Angelos Bible College Antioch Christian Center Daycare & Academy Atlantic Orthopaedic Specialists Atlantic Shores Christian School Auxiliary Systems Incorporated Avis Budget Group BAE Systems Norfolk Ship Repair Beach Municipal Federal Credit Union Bertie County Courts (NC) Bertie County Public Schools Bethel Child Development Center Bon Secours Care-A-Van Brilliant Stars Preschool Broadwater Academy Bryant & Stratton College - Hamp Campus Bryant & Stratton College - VB Campus Bullfrogs and Butterflies Busch LLC and Busch Mfg LLC C&F Enterprises, Inc Calvary Adventist School Camp Allen Marine Corps Community Services Camp Peary Canon Environmental Technologies, Inc Canon Virginia, Inc. Cape Henry Collegiate School Catholic Charities of Eastern Virginia, Inc. Catholic High School Cavalier Auto Group Center for Child & Family Services Central Christian Academy Centura College Virginia Beach Campus Chesapeake Bay Academy Chesapeake Christian Academy Chesapeake Circuit Court Chesapeake JDR Court Chesapeake Public Schools Chesapeake Redevelopment & Housing Authority Chowan University Christ the King School Christopher Academy Christopher Newport University Chrysler Museum of Art City of Newport News College of the Albemarle - All Campuses Colonial Behavioral Health Colonial National Historical Park Court Street Academy Covenant Christian School Creative World School River Walk Culinary Institute of Virginia - Newport News Culinary Institute of Virginia - Norfolk Currituck County Courts Currituck County Public Schools Da Vita Princess Anne Damco Distribution Services, Inc Dare County Public Schools DaVita Camelot Dialysis DaVita Edenton Dialysis DaVita Elizabeth City Dialysis DaVita Harbour View Dialysis DaVita Midtowne Norfolk Dialysis Center DaVita Oceana Dialysis Center Davita Tidewater Home Dialysis DaVita Virginia Beach Dialysis Center Deep Creek Country Day School Deerfield Correctional Center Denbigh Baptist Christian School Denbigh Christian Academy Dept of Motor Vehicles-Gloucester Dept of Motor Vehicles-Hampton Dept of Motor Vehicles-Kilmarnock Dept of Motor Vehicles-Newport News Dept of Motor Vehicles-Smithfield Dept of Motor Vehicles-Tappahannock Dominion Enterprises East Coast Repair and Fabrication, LLC Eastern Shore Community College Eastern Virginia Medical School Economic Improvement Council, Inc ECPI - MCI Newport News Campus ECPI University-MCI Virginia Beach Edenton-Chowan Schools Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools Emmanuel Lutheran School and Child Care - Hampton Faith Outreach Education Center Ferguson Corporate First Landing State Park Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia Foodbank of the Virginia Peninsula Fort Monroe Authority and Casemate Museum Fortis College-Norfolk Franklin City Combined Courts Gates County Offices Gates County Public Schools Gates County Transportation System Gateway Christian Academy General Dynamics NASSCO-Norfolk Ghent Montessori School Gloria Dei Lutheran School Gloucester Circuit Court Gloucester County JDR District Court Gloucester County Public Schools Gloucester General District Court Goodwill Industries Great Bridge Christian Academy Great Hope Baptist School Greenbrier Christian Academy Greensville County Public Schools Greenwood Christian Academy Groomed for Greatness Learning Center Grove Church Growing Station Hampton Christian Schools Hampton Circuit Court Hampton General District Court Hampton JRD Court Hampton Public Schools Hampton Redevelopment & Housing Authority Hampton Roads Academy Hampton Roads Community Action Program Hertford County Courts (NC) Hertford County Public Schools Hiller Systems Holloman Child Development & Elementary Academy HRCAP Head Start/Early Head Start HRPDC/HRTPO ICPTA Indian Creek Correctional Center Innovative Therapy & Wellness Isle of Wight Academy Isle of Wight Circuit Court Isle of Wight County Isle of Wight County Public Schools Isle of Wight General District Court J. W. Jones Lumber Company, Inc. Jarvisburg Christian Academy Just Beginning Child Care Kids Come First, Inc. Lawrence Academy Liebherr Lifetouch Production Plant Lil Folks Learning Center Linx Industries London Bridge Trading Company Lynnhaven Mall MacArthur Center Marriner Christian Academy Mathews County JDR District Court Mathews County Public Schools Middlesex County JDR District Court Middlesex County Public Schools Mobile Meals of Norfolk Nansemond-Suffolk Academy Naval Medical Center Portsmouth Naval Station Norfolk Naval Support Activity HR, HQ Naval Support Activity HR, NWA Naval Weapons Station Yorktown Navy Exchange Service Command Navy Federal Credit Union New Horizons Regional Education Centers New Kent County Circuit Court New Kent County General District Court New Kent County JDR Court New Mount Olive Christian Academy Newport News Circuit Court Newport News General District Court Newport News JDR Court Newport News Public Schools NEX Little Creek NEX Norfolk NEX Oceana-Dam Neck Norfolk Academy Norfolk Christian School Norfolk Circuit Court Clerks Office Norfolk Collegiate School Norfolk Federal Building Norfolk General District Court Norfolk JDR District Court Norfolk Probation and Parole Norfolk Public Schools Norfolk Redevelopment & Housing Authority Norfolk Seminary and College Norfolk State University Northampton County Circuit Court Northampton County General District Court (VA) Northampton County Public Schools (VA) Northampton County Schools (NC) Northern Star Credit Union Oaktree Academy Ocean View Christian Academy & Childcare Old Dominion University Opportunity Inc. of Hampton Roads Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic School OVM Financial Inc. Park Place School Pasquotank County Offices Patient Advocate Foundation Paul D. Camp Community College Pembroke Mall Peninsula Fine Arts Center Perquimans County Public Schools Perry Auto Group Plan Bee Academy Playtime Learning Center Poquoson City Public Schools Portsmouth Catholic Regional School Portsmouth Christian Schools Portsmouth Circuit Courts Portsmouth City Museums Portsmouth City Offices Portsmouth General District Court Portsmouth JDR Court Portsmouth Probation and Parole Portsmouth Public Schools Portsmouth Redevelopment & Housing Authority Primeplus Norfolk Senior Center & Adult Day Services Primrose School at Cahoon Commons Primrose School of Virginia Beach South Providence Classical School Reformation Lutheran Church & ChildCare Center Regent University Resurrection Lutheran School Rick Hendrick Cadillac Rick Hendrick Chevrolet Rivermont School Tidewater Roanoke-Chowan Community College Rollingwood Academy S & K Sales Co. Saint Leo University-Newport News Saint Leo University-SHRC Saint Patrick Catholic School Sentara Ambulatory Care Center Sentara College of Health Sciences Shore Christian Academy Smithfield Foods - North Social Security Offices, Virginia Beach South University-Virginia Beach Southampton Academy Southampton County Circuit Court Southampton County General District/Juvenile Courts Southampton County Offices Southampton County Public Schools Southeastern Public Service Authority Southeastern Virginia Health System St. Brides Correctional Center St. Gregory the Great School St. Matthew's School St. Pius X Star of the Sea Catholic School Stonebridge School Stratford University, Virginia Beach Strelitz International Academy Suffolk Christian Academy Suffolk Circuit Court Suffolk City Offices Suffolk General District Court Suffolk JDR Court Suffolk Public Schools Suffolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority Summit Christian Academy Surry County Government Offices Surry County Public Schools Sussex County Public Schools Sussex I & II Prisons Sweethaven Christian Academy Tabernacle Baptist Academy/Preschool Tecnico Corporation The Goddard School - Yorktown The Group For Women The Mariners' Museum The Salvation Army Hampton Roads Area Command The Williams School Thomas Nelson Community College - All Campuses Tidewater Community College Tidewater Physicians for Women Tomorrow's Image Barber Academy of Virginia TowneBank Transitions Family Violence Services Trinity Lutheran School-Newport News U.S. Coast Guard Finance Center U.S. Federal Court, Newport News U.S. Federal Court, Norfolk Urology of Virginia VA Institute of Marine Sciences VAB Management Group Veritas Christian Academy Victory Christian School Virginia Beach Beauty & Barber Academy Virginia Beach Circuit Court Clerks Office Virginia Beach Courts Virginia Beach Friends School Virginia Beach General District Court Virginia Beach Public Schools Virginia Beach Theological Seminary Virginia Living Museum Virginia Wesleyan University Walsingham Academy Schools Ware Academy Warwick River Christian School Wave Childrens Learning Center Western Tidewater Community Services Board Western Tidewater Free Clinic William and Mary WMBG-JCC Court System WMBG-JCC Public Schools WomanCare Centers, PLC York County General District Court York County Government Offices York County Public Schools York County-Poquoson Circuit Court York-Poquoson JDR District Court Young Musicians of Virginia

Sun Belt or Rust Belt? Democrats search for path to power

Politics

by: NICHOLAS RICCARDI, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Johnny Isakson

FILE – In this Feb. 14, 2019 photo, Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., leads a meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington. Republican Sen. Johnny Isakson of Georgia announced on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, that he will retire at the end of 2019, citing ‘health challenges’. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

DENVER (AP) — As Democrats try to win control of the White House and the Senate in 2020, they face a geographical puzzle — the path to the presidency may conflict with the one to a Senate majority.

Democrats’ best shot at the White House is to win back their old turf — the Rust Belt states heavy with working-class white voters who have become increasingly difficult to hold in the party’s tent. But the path to winning the Senate travels through what many believe is the Democrats’ territory of the future. College-educated suburbanites, young people and minorities make up the winning coalition in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia and North Carolina, the states where Democrats will need to pick up seats to wrest control of the Senate from the GOP.

The tensions between the two contests — the two paths to two different victories — highlight the geographic concerns that have long bedeviled Democrats. The party has successfully built support in the growing West and Sun Belt states, but not yet enough to put the fight over the Rust Belt in the rearview mirror.

“They’re kind of stuck between their past and their future,” said William Frey, a demographer at the nonpartisan Brookings Institution in Washington, D.C. “It’s an interesting conundrum.”

For Democrats wrestling with picking their nominee, it’s more than just a head-scratcher. Senate races and presidential races are linked — Senate candidates rarely win when their party’s presidential candidate loses their state. If the party wants to win the White House and the Senate, its best hope of rolling back Republican gains under President Donald Trump, it will need to select a candidate who can win in both types of places.

“No question the Sun Belt will be central to the Democratic Party’s success in 2020, far more than perhaps we understood even a few weeks ago,” said Simon Rosenberg of NDN, a Democratic think tank that has long argued that demographics would help make the Sun Belt more hospitable for the party. “Winning in places like Arizona, Florida, Georgia and North Carolina is going to require us to stretch and reach and field a ticket that can win in these tough states, not just the traditional battlegrounds in the Rust Belt.”

Although the dynamics of the presidential campaign are far from settled more than a year before Election Day, both parties are preparing to bear down on Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania, states that enabled Trump to win the White House while losing the popular vote in 2016. Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton was castigated for taking her eye off those states in the waning days of the 2016 contest and instead trying to rack up a bigger electoral victory by investing in Arizona and Georgia.

As a symbol of the importance of the Rust Belt troika this time around, the Democratic Party designated Milwaukee as the location of its convention next year where its nominee will be crowned. Front-runner Joe Biden launched his campaign in his birth state of Pennsylvania and based his campaign in Philadelphia, while other contenders from Sen. Bernie Sanders to Sen. Amy Klobuchar tout their ability to connect with Midwestern voters.

But those places aren’t essential to Democrats’ push to win control of the Senate.

Democrats must net at least three Senate seats to eke out a 50-50 tie should they win the White House. They’re also bracing for a possible loss in Alabama, where Democrat Doug Jones won a 2017 special election that will be hard to replicate in a presidential year.

Democrats are eyeing several GOP-held seats in return. The two most vulnerable are in states Clinton won in 2016 — Colorado and Maine. After that, Democrats will have to bolster their numbers in Trump states. Although some hope to snag a seat in Iowa or even Kansas, the biggest trove of Senate seats lies where Democrats have been performing better in recent years like Arizona, North Carolina or Texas. Georgia became an especially big prize last week when Sen. Johnny Isakson announced he was retiring for health reasons, creating a second 2020 Senate election in the state along with Sen. David Perdue’s reelection bid.

For years, Democrats have eyed these states as potentially friendly turf because of their demographic changes. But the timeline has been longer than some hoped, and high-profile losses in Georgia and Texas in 2018 were a reminder that the states remain difficult for the party.

The differences between the old and new battlegrounds are stark. The three Rust Belt states at the center of the presidential campaign are 76% white, according to U.S. Census data. Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina and Texas combined are only 49% white. Faster growing, they’ve attracted younger, and better educated, migrants from other parts of the country and enjoy booming economies, while the Rust Belt states are managing aging populations and declining industrial towns.

But, historically, whites in those growing Sun Belt states were far more likely to vote Republican than in the Rust Belt — a dynamic that offset their larger minority population and has kept them solidly in the GOP column. Despite incremental successes in the Sun Belt, Democrats still did far better in the Rust Belt states last year, dominating statewide elections in Pennsylvania and Michigan and narrowly winning top ones in Wisconsin.

“The easier path is going for the Rust Belt first,” Frey said. “It’s a unique candidate that could take both.”

For example, Michigan Democrats rode to success partly on the pledge of their gubernatorial candidate Gretchen Whitmer to repair the state’s perennially battered roads, an issue that would not resonate in the gleaming suburbs of Atlanta or Phoenix. Trade battles have ravaged Midwestern farmers but barely ruffled suburban Sun Belt professionals.

Still, the differences between these states may be eroding, notes Stephanie Valencia, a Washington, D.C.-based Democratic strategist. The Rust Belt states include fast-growing Hispanic populations. Support from Latino voters could both determine a close presidential race in Wisconsin and help Democrats win a Senate seat in Arizona.

“We need to be talking to voters everywhere, and doing so that racks up points on the margin,” Valencia said. “There is a disproportionate amount of energy being focused on the Midwest and that part of the country, but I think people are realizing there are different iterations of the map.”

One lesson from 2016, she added, is that Democrats can’t put all their electoral eggs in one basket.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Day Links

More Election Day Links

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories