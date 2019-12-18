Senate passes Kaine, Warner-backed military housing reforms found in 2020 defense bill

FILE – In this March 22, 2019 file photo, an American flag flies outside the Department of Justice in Washington. A federal appeals panel is voicing skepticism over the Justice Department’s claim that it can defy Congress’ request for secret material from the Mueller report. Two of the three judges who heard arguments at a hearing Tuesday seemed prepared to order at least some of the material sought by the House for its impeachment inquiry to be turned over. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAVY) — Amendments aimed at improving military housing and backed by Sen. Mark Warner passed in the Senate on Tuesday with an 86-8 vote.

Two amendments found in the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) were also proposed by another senator, Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA).

The senators hope the amendments will increase oversight and accountability for the short-comings of privatized military housing.

This follows recent reports of health hazards within housing.

The first amendment requires the Department of Defense to make a move-out checklist, among other things. Its intention is to make sure tenants and housing officials acknowledge any needed maintenance at the end of occupation.

The second amendment would require the secretary of defense to work with local law enforcement to ensure military police can respond to military housing that isn’t located on a military installation.

Some families who spoke to Sen. Kaine said their homes weren’t livable from day one of moving in.

Sen. Warner, who voted in favor of the passage of the NDAA, also walked through local military neighborhoods. He claims he witnessed firsthand mold and insect-infested conditions.

“Military families shouldn’t have to worry that their homes might make their families sick, nor should they feel powerless when facing companies charged with providing high-quality housing.” Sen. Mark Warner |U.S. Senator (D-VA)

The NDAA is now on its way to President Donald Trump who recently tweeted he was ready to sign off.

Wow! All of our priorities have made it into the final NDAA: Pay Raise for our Troops, Rebuilding our Military, Paid Parental Leave, Border Security, and Space Force! Congress – don’t delay this anymore! I will sign this historic defense legislation immediately! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 11, 2019

