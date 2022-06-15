PORTSMOUTH, Va (WAVY) — Today, the Senate Judiciary Committee heard personal horror stories from victims of gun violence at its hearing on the impact of gun violence on Children.

Ahead of today’s hearing pediatricians from across the country sent more than 300 letters to congress.

The letters include one from Dr. Douglas Mitchel, Director of the CHKD medical group which oversees 20 pediatric practices in Hampton Roads.

In it, Mitchell tells of a local teen who is now a quadriplegic due to a gunshot wound that severed his spinal cord. Mitchell begs for changes to protect our children.

Congresswoman Elaine Luria also told 10 On Your Side in a recent interview it’s time for a change.

“We have shootings on a daily basis. We also had a tragic shooting where twelve people lost their lives and this is the three-year anniversary of the tragic shooting at the municipal center in Virginia Beach so it really is time,” Luria said.

The house passed new gun control legislation last week. Then on Sunday, a bipartisan group of senators announced a gun-control agreement. It would provide funding for mental health, incentives for red flag laws, more money for school safety and stronger back ground check systems.

If passed, it will be the first in 30 years aimed at controlling gun violence that is killing and traumatizing kids at a devastating rate.