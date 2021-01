RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- A bill, still alive in the Virginia House of Delegates, would allow parents or guardians the right to reject a Covid-19 vaccine for their child -- based on their religious beliefs.

"There should be the ability to have choice,” said Doctor Patricia Powers, a Virginia pediatrician. Powers and other supporters of the bill says Americans have a constitutional right to make their own health care decisions. She said, "If you think about how this country was founded it was founded by people who were looking for religious freedom."

The measure allows for exemptions to getting the COVID-19 vaccine if it conflicts with religious tenets or practices.