Sen. Warner: World order in real-time is being upset

In this handout photo released by Ukrainian Emergency Service, a burnt car is seen in front of a damaged City Hall building, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Russian shelling pounded civilian targets in Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, Tuesday and a 40-mile convoy of tanks and other vehicles threatened the capital – tactics Ukraine’s embattled president said were designed to force him into concessions in Europe’s largest ground war in generations. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Shock and awe circled around the globe as a government building in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, was destroyed by a missile. A 40-mile-long convoy of Russian tanks headed toward the capital as thousands of men, women, and children ran for their lives as their home country was destroyed.

A Ukrainian journalist, in addressing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, begged the United Kingdom to help.

“NATO is not willing to defend because NATO is afraid of World War III — but it has already started,” said Daria Kaleniuk and she broke down in tears in explaining the plight of civilians in her home country,

A Russian armored personnel carrier burns amid damaged and abandoned light utility vehicles after fighting in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. The city authorities said that Ukrainian forces engaged in fighting with Russian troops that entered the country’s second-largest city on Sunday. (AP Photo/Marienko Andrew)

Hours before the start of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, U.S. Sen. Mark Warner (D-Virginia) said he is concerned about the state of world order.

“World order that has existed since post-World War II, for literally the last 80 years, in real-time is being upset by the unprovoked by the Russians led by Vladimir Putin,” said Warner.

Warner, the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee was blunt in his assessment, saying the nation has rapidly moved past the danger of the Cuban Missile Crisis.

Warner was careful in his choice of words as he explained how a Russian cyber attack on, for example, NATO member Poland could represent an article 5 violation that would require the United States to respond.

“And that [cyber attack] could affect Polish troops or shut down Polish hospitals. Poland is a NATO nation and that could rise to the level of an article five violation of the nation. That says when any NATO nation they’re all attacked — that still is a possibility,” he said.

“I don’t see from the American public or even from the nations in NATO, because Ukraine is not a member of NATO, that they are prepared to put nato troops on the ground in Ukraine. That would put us to the brink of all-out war — potentially nuclear war — and I made mention about the cyber attack escalation that is something that gets into a gray area,” said Warner.

Last week, as thousands of U.S. troops were repositioned to the Baltics, Congressman Rob Wittman (R-Westmoreland), the vice ranking member of the House Armed Services Committee assessed the risks for American troops on the ground in the Baltics.

“There are always inherent dangers in serving in the military whether you are on the move or on the training side of things, said Wittman.

Warner and Wittman say former President Donald Trump stands alone when, twice last week, he praised Putin.

“Putin’s actions are not genius. Putin’s actions are barbaric. He’s a vicious opportunist and attacking an unprovoked manner a fledgling democracy is not genius,” Wittman said.

Warner also called Putin a thug and a bully.

“There’s virtually no one in the world who is saying good things about Vladimir Putin or calling him smart or genius, other than the former president,” said Warner.

10 On Your Side reached out to Republican Gov. Glenn Younkin to ask whether he disavows Trump’s comments that praised Putin. The office did not immediately respond. This story will be updated with any response.