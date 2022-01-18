Sen. Tim Scott memoir ‘America’ coming out in August

FILE – Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Banking Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov. 30, 2021. The U.S. Senate’s only Black Republican is putting forth what he characterizes as a positive response to partisan rhetoric on race that he’s best-positioned to rebut. Tim Scott of South Carolina tells The Associated Press that he hopes a video series on issues he sees as pertinent to the Black community will help refocus a fraught national conversation on race. Scott has timed the release in conjunction with Martin Luther King Jr. Day. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Sen. Tim Scott has a memoir out this summer that he says will explain the two words that have shaped his life: hope and redemption.

“No matter how great the darkness, these truths always light the way home,” the South Carolina Republican said in a statement issued Tuesday through his publisher, Thomas Nelson. “And while there are hard moments in this book, more than anything, I have endeavored to tell a story brimming with the beauty, magic, and wonder of life. Because this is how we are meant to live.”

Thomas Nelson, an imprint of HarperCollins Christian Publishing, announced that Scott’s “America, A Redemption Story” is scheduled for release in August. Scott is up for re-election in November.

Scott, 56, has spoken of sharing a single bedroom with his mother and brother after his parents divorced. He was elected to the Charleston City Council in 1995 and rose steadily over the next two decades, joining the U.S. Senate in 2013 when then-Gov. Nikki Haley chose him to replace the retiring Jim DeMint.

Scott is the Senate’s only Black Republican and has been cited as a potential presidential candidate. He was a featured speaker at the 2020 Republican National Convention and this year gave the party’s response to President Joe Biden’s first address to Congress.

His previous books include “Opportunity Knocks: How Hard Work, Community, and Business Can Improve Lives and End Poverty,” published in 2020.